Sri Lanka: Protesters Storm TV Station; National Broadcast Suspended As Crisis Deepens

On July 13, in a dramatic event, protesters in Sri Lanka stormed the television station and took over the broadcast. In the video footage, a protestor can be seen taking over the television station. However, the channel was quickly taken off the air. Earlier on July 13, local media reported that security had been beefed up outside the TV network's office to prevent it from being stormed by protesters demanding a live broadcast.

In addition to a curfew in the Western Province, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared an emergency affecting the entire island nation. The Prime Minister's Office added that the declaration of the Emergency was made "using his powers as acting President."

Given that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has not yet submitted his letter of resignation, the move assumes significance. On the morning of July 13, in Colombo's capital, thousands of enraged protesters gathered outside the prime minister's office, as well as other official and private residences.

The developments came just hours after Sri Lankan president fled the country amid an escalating economic crisis that culminated in a dramatic takeover of the President's office and home last weekend, as well as the torching of the Prime Minister's private residence.

The crisis in Sri Lanka deepens

Rajapaksa's departure comes after months of widespread protests against rising prices, a lack of food, and a lack of fuel. The nation's foreign exchange reserves are almost completely depleted, and it has already fallen behind on interest payments on its debt. The cost of basic goods has significantly increased. The rate of inflation has surpassed 50%.

Additionally, there have been numerous power outages. The health system is on the verge of disintegrating due to a shortage of medications. According to officials, there isn't enough fuel in the country to support essential services like buses, trains, and medical vehicles, and there isn't enough foreign currency to import more, either.

Since the beginning of the year, the price of gasoline and diesel has increased significantly due to the lack of fuel. For two weeks in late June, the government outlawed the sale of gasoline and diesel for non-essential vehicles. According to speculation, it is the first nation to do so since the 1970s. Fuel sales are still severely constrained. People have been asked to work from home in order to conserve supplies, and schools have been closed.

