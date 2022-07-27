Sri Lanka: Protestor Who Halted State TV Programme To Broadcast Own Message Arrested

A Sri Lankan protester who disrupted the programming of Sri Lanka's national television network, Rupavahini Corporation, has been arrested. Dhaniz Ali was arrested by the authorities at the airport as he tried to leave the island nation, ANI cited media reports. Protestors including Dhaniz Ali had barged into the premises of Sri Lanka's national television network, Rupavahini Corporation, stopped their programs and broadcasted their message.

The "Gota Go Gama" activist, Dhaniz Ali was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport as he tried to leave Sri Lanka. Reportedly, Sri Lanka's national broadcaster SLRC, known as Jathika Rupavahini suspended live telecast after protesters stormed its building on July 13. The protesters had earlier said that they had carried out peaceful protests and blamed "goons" belonging to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for damaging the properties. According to the protestor, the house of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was set on fire "by PM's guy..what we believe."

"Protestors did not damage any properties. All goons who damaged the properties belong to Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Ranil Wickremesinghe's house was set on fire but it was not by us but by PM's guy.. what we believe," ANI quoted protester as saying.

Protests in Sri Lanka

Amid the economic crisis, the former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the island nation after protesters demanding his resignation barged into his official Presidential residence and office. Rajapaksa first travelled to the Maldives and a day later arrived in Singapore. The Singapore authorities have said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has not sought asylum and is on a private visit to the nation. Rajapaksa left the nation after protesters stormed into the presidential residence and office calling for his resignation as some of the people in the island nation have blamed Rajapaksa's government for causing an economic crisis in Sri Lanka. People were seen enjoying themselves in the swimming pool, checking drawers and eating food in the kitchen.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa tendered his resignation after leaving the nation and Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the acting President. Later, Wickremesinghe secured victory in the parliament and he was sworn in as the new President of the island nation. The island nation has been facing the worst economic crisis coupled with a shortage of fuel, food and other essential services. The government has closed schools and government offices due to a shortage of fuel. Sri Lankan hospitals are on the verge of collapse as the supplies of drugs and medical equipment have nearly exhausted.

