Demonstrators in Sri Lanka lit up the President's Secretariat building with ‘Go Home Gota’ slogans as the Galle Face protest entered its seventh day. Protesters have occupied the entrance and surroundings of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office, holding him responsible for the nation's crippling economic crisis. They are also calling for his influential family to resign, accusing them of corruption and misrule.

On Sunday, protestors flashed anti-government slogans on the Presidential Secretariat building, with security officials attempting to block the projection. The slogans, some in English, read 'Go Home Gota' and 'No more corruption.'

Protestors demand Rajapaksa's resignation

In recent months, Sri Lankans have endured fuel and food shortages and daily power outages. Most of those items are paid for in hard currency, but Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy, saddled with dwindling foreign reserves and $25 billion in foreign debt due for repayment over the next five years. Nearly $7 billion is due this year.

The president and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, continue to hold power, despite their politically powerful family being the focus of public ire. The Rajapaksas have refused to resign but the crisis and ongoing protests have prompted many Cabinet members to quit. Four ministers were sworn in as caretakers, but many key government portfolios are vacant.

Parliament has failed to reach a consensus on how to deal with the crisis after nearly 40 governing coalition lawmakers said they would no longer vote according to coalition instructions, significantly weakening the government. But with opposition parties divided, they have been incapable of forming a majority to take control of Parliament.

