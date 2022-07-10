Last Updated:

Sri Lanka: Protestors Thrashed With Batons Near Rajapaksa's House As Crisis Hits New Peak

Clashes broke out between security forces and protestors as 1000s of demonstrators barged into the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prez  Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

A day after thousands of protestors barged into the official residence of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa echoing demands for his resignation amidst the worst economic turmoil in the country, visuals emerged depicting clashes that ensued between security forces and protestors.

According to the visuals, the security forces can be seen thrashing the protesters left and right near the Presidential Palace in Colombo moments before they entered Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence on Saturday. Notably, in another video that has surfaced from the crisis-stricken island country, Sri Lanka's security forces could be seen allegedly firing at protestors minutes before they invaded the Presidential palace. Though it was not immediately ascertained whether any lives were lost in the incident, according to news agency PTI, at least 30 people were injured including two police officials.

Protesters break into Presidential Palace

After Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country, enraged protesters surrounded his residence demanding his resignation as the country encountered one of the most serious economic and political turmoil in its history, visuals emerged depicting scores of people breaking into the President's official residence on Saturday.

A sea of protestors were seen barging into the official residence of Sri Lanka's President located at Janadhipathi Mawatha in Colombo on Saturday, as Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled. Protesters broke police barriers blocking the President’s House where Rajapaksa has been housed since late March when the island-wide protests raged, calling for his resignation. 

After invading the Presidential Palace, protestors were seen enjoying the swimming pool and playing musical instruments as they continue to protest against Rajapaksa for deteriorating the country's financial health. As per the local media reports that the protestors have also recovered a large sum of money from the Presidential Palace. According to a report by Daily Mirror, the retrieved money was handed over to the security units.

Anti-govt protests continue amid economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan nationals have grown increasingly discontent with the Rajapaksa government, whom they blame for the economic woes in the country. Sri Lankan President reportedly fled on Saturday after three months of protesters occupying the entrance of his office.

Last month, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the country’s economy had collapsed. The government's negotiations with the IMF have been complex as it has now entered negotiations as a bankrupt state.

