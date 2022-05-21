Sri Lanka: Protests Erupt At Several Places Amid Growing Fuel Shortages In The Country

Amid the ongoing civil unrest in Sri Lanka, people took to the streets at several places in the country demanding fuel. According to a report by News First, a group of people blocked the Ja-Ela-Negombo road near the Bopitiya junction which lead to a massive disruption to the vehicular movement in the region. As a result, the local police directed commuters to take alternative routes. Meanwhile, protesters also blocked the Galle-Matara Road, as well as all main routes leading from the Borella Junction in Colomo city, demanding Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

However, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera stated that the unloading of another shipment of fuel will begin on Saturday, followed by the distribution of petrol in the country. The minister also claimed that he has received reports of organised groups threatening gasoline trucks, demanding them to discharge at certain fuel stations and also attempting to set trucks on fire. "If this continues, the delivery of fuel will have to be suspended for the safety of the transport workforce," Wijesekera stated as per News First.

Litro gas company vows to provide domestic cylinders

Meanwhile, the Litro gas firm has indicated that it will begin distributing 80,000 domestic cylinders from Saturday, May 21. Vijitha Herath, the company's chairman, stated that the majority of it, around 60%, would be distributed to the districts of Colombo and Gampaha. Earlier on May 18, several people, including the unemployed, protested against the government in order to get two-time meals a day. Hundreds of people, including daily wage workers and those who lost their jobs as a result of the persisting crisis, also queued for meals donated by a Colombo-based organisation at Galle Face in Colombo.

PM Wickremesinghe claims country has enough fuel stock to last till mid-June

It is significant to mention here that recently-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has promised to take the country out of the ongoing economic turmoil. Speaking at the parliament on May 19, he stated that the island nation has secured enough diesel and petrol supplies to last until mid-June. Notably, Sri Lanka is currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries.

Image: AP