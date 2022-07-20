Sri Lanka: Protests Erupt In Colombo As Ranil Wickremesinghe Gets Elected As New President

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, dozens of demonstrators gathered in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as Sri Lanka's new President on July 20. According to local media reports, they were not happy with the former Prime Minister's appointment to the top post in the country. Earlier on July 19, a day ahead of the Presidential election, protesters had demanded Wickremesinghe's resignation, claiming the United National Party (UNP) leader did not have the people's mandate.

The election for the President was conducted following Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation after he fled the country on July 14.

In the 225-member legislative body in Sri Lanka, as many as 134 lawmakers voted in favour of six-time Prime Minister Wickremesinghe. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leader Dullas Alahapperuma, garnered 82 votes, whereas, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the head of the National People's Power (NPP), received just three. Following the election, Wickremesinghe acknowledged his precarious position and the significant obstacles he needs to overcome to guide the nation out of an unprecedented economic plight.

India dismisses reports claiming it influenced Sri Lankan leaders ahead of election

On Tuesday, July 19, Sajith Premadasa, the leader of the main Opposition, withdrew his name from the Presidential race and stated that he was endorsing rival candidate Dullas Alahapperuma for the post. Meanwhile, India strongly refuted media claims that New Delhi was attempting to influence political figures in Sri Lanka in relation to the Presidential elections. "We have seen baseless and purely speculative media reports about efforts at the political level from India to influence political leaders in Sri Lanka regarding elections in the Sri Lankan Parliament to the post of the President of Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission tweeted.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the island country has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Meanwhile, citizens in the country have been forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. Addressing the parliament after being elected as the President, Wickremesinghe stated that division has come to an end in the crisis-ridden nation.

