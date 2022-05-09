Sri Lanka: Protests Erupt Near Temple Trees To Urge Mahinda Rajapaksa To Not Resign

As Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is reported to step down from his position, protests erupted near Temple Trees (PM's residence), Colombo in his support amid the deepening economic crisis in the country. Supporters included his own party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Trade Union members and provincial council members, Lanka Express reported. The supporters chanted a slogan urging PM Rajapaksa "not to" relinquish his prime ministership as the economic crisis in the country escalated.

The protests in favour of the controversial Prime Minister come as he has finally decided to step down from his seat after resisting calls against it ever since the island nation plummeted into economic crisis. The decision came after he faced intense pressure from SLPP members, however, for a while he attempted in vain to gather counterpressure to mitigate the resignation chances. As per Sri Lanka Gazette, the crisis-hit PM will brief his local council members following which he will declare his resignation.

Mahinda Rajapaksa's brother and President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa however did not state his wish formally. Meanwhile, local media reports suggested that he did "request" his brother to step down during a special Cabinet meeting held last Friday. Separately, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has called on the incumbent government to address the ongoing crisis, further demanding the departure of Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the Presidential position.

President Gotabaya reportedly requests Opposition leader to take PM's office

In a tactical move, President Gotabaya reportedly asked Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa from Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to take the seat of the PM following Mahinda Rajapaksa's withdrawal. According to SJB's National Organiser Tissa Attsnayake, Premadasa was invited by the President on Saturday morning to assume the PM post as the economic situation worsened by the day. However, as per AP reports, Premadasa refused to accept the invitation. “Mr. Premadasa will not accept premiership of an interim government but SJB will give conditional support for an interim government,” Attanayake told Daily Mirror on May 8.

Buddhist clergy members join anti-govt protests

Sinhala Buddhist monks have joined the civilians in the anti-government protests at Galle Face, Colombo. The demonstrations outside the popular promenade in the Sri Lanka capital have been the ground-zero of the protest against the incumbent Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government over its incapability to handle the deteriorating economic situation in the country. The protests intensified after Colombo on Friday imposed a "state of emergency" noting the unfolding events in the island nation. Sri Lanka is grappling to meet basic supplies for its 22 million citizens amid an escalating foreign exchange deficit, which has caused prices of food and fuel to shoot up as well as led to gas shortages.

(Image: AP)