Sri Lanka: Protests Reach Trincomalee Navy Base As Rajapaksa Family Takes Refuge There

Protesters gathered at the Trincomalee Navy Base, where former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family have sought refuge, according to Republic Media Network sources. The former Sri Lankan Prime Minister and his family were carried in a helicopter to the naval station in the northeast of the island nation as violent protests continue amid the country's worst-ever economic crisis. Protests have also broken out outside the naval installation, which is about 270 kilometres from Colombo, people with firsthand knowledge of the situation informed Republic Media Network.

8 people were killed & about 200 people were injured in violent protests that took place on May 9, the deadliest violence in weeks of protests over the unprecedented economic crisis. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka deployed thousands of army and police to enforce a curfew on May 10. Although PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned, it did little to assuage public outrage.

Further, thousands of anti-government demonstrators flooded into Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo overnight, prompting police to fire tear gas and warning shots to keep the throng at bay. He was rescued by the military in a pre-dawn operation on May 10. According to numerous media accounts, a top security official stated that at least 10 petrol bombs were thrown into the compound.

Sri Lanka crisis

Months of blackouts and shortages in Sri Lanka, the country's greatest economic crisis since independence in 1948, have weakened the Rajapaksa family's grip on power. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on the other hand, remains in power and has command of the security forces. Further, the President's invitation to create an interim government under him was rejected today by Sri Lanka's major opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, or SJB. The SJB, on the other hand, has called for the President's resignation.

The violence began on May 8 when supporters of Mahinda Rajapaksa, who had been bussed into the capital from the countryside, attacked protestors with sticks and clubs. Moreover, after being mobbed by a swarm of anti-government protestors outside Colombo, ruling party lawmaker Amarakeerthi Athukorala shot two persons, killing a 27-year-old male, police said. Furthermore, according to local security officials, Athukorala's bodyguard was also found dead at the site.

