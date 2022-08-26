Sri Lanka: Ranil Wickremesinghe Asks China For Debt Restructure Amid Economic Crisis

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the president of Sri Lanka, called on China, the country's biggest bilateral lender, to restructure its debt on August 25 amid global economic turmoil. According to The Morning, the appeal to China, Sri Lanka's biggest bilateral lender, has emerged as a formidable challenge to Wickremesinghe, who is leading the country's financial team as it attempts to rebuild an economy starved of foreign reserves and mired in controversy.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Wickremesinghe said, "We have informed the Chinese Government of the need to restructure the debt and the need for all the creditors to ‘sing from the same hymn sheet."

On being asked about China's preferred method of refinancing its loans or delaying the repayment dates for nations that owe money to Chinese banks, Wickremesinghe told Nikkei Asia, "China, of course, has adopted a different approach, so it is a question of what is the agreement that the other creditor parties can reach with China."

China factor likely to have impact on Sri Lanka's economic future: IMF

According to The Morning, Wickremesinghe also acknowledged that reaching an agreement with the IMF would not be an easy task. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted, albeit in passing that the China factor is likely to have an impact on Sri Lanka's economic future. The IMF stated that in order for the Extended Fund Facility programme to be approved by the IMF Executive Board, Sri Lanka's creditors would need to provide sufficient guarantees that debt sustainability will be restored. This statement was made in response to the possibility of providing Sri Lanka with a multibillion-dollar bailout.

The team from the Washington-based fund called on Wickremesinghe on August 25 to discuss the current state of the economic crisis the country is facing, according to The Morning. The team will be in Colombo until the end of this month. The IMF delegates decided to have additional conversations with Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) officials about technical issues during their meeting with President Wickremesinghe, according to the President's Media Division (PMD).

In order to finalise a staff-level agreement for a potential USD 3 billion bailout package, including restructuring debt of approximately USD 29 billion, the delegates of the global lender met with Dr. Weerasinghe. The discussions at the Central Bank were also attended by Tubagus Feridhanusetyawan, the IMF's resident representative for Sri Lanka, and Mahinda Siriwardana, the finance secretary.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP