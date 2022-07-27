Sri Lanka: Ranil Wickremesinghe Discharged From Court Proceedings Against Fundamental Rights Petitions

Colombo, Jul 27 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday discharged from court proceedings by the Supreme Court in a case seeking legal action against 39 individuals allegedly responsible for the mismanagement of the country's economy that has led to the unprecedented economic crisis.

The apex court, however, named former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as a respondent in the fundamental rights petitions, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

Gotabaya, who fled the country after anti-government protesters stormed the presidential house as well as office on July 9, was named as a respondent since presidential immunity does not apply to him following his resignation from the post of the President and his escape to Singapore in the face of the worst economic crisis in the history of the island nation since its independence in 1948.

The petitions filed by at least three university academics, Sri Lankan swimmer and coach Julian Bolling, former Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Chandra Jayaratne, global civil society organisation Transparency International, and entrepreneur Jehan Canaga Retna urged authorities to take legal action against the main culprits responsible for the current economic crisis.

The petitioners had named 39 individuals, including then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, former Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundara, former Governors of the Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal and W.D. Lakshman, and former Ministry of Finance Secretary S.R. Attygalle as respondents.

The protesters widely blame the erstwhile Rajapaksa family for mishandling the worst economic crisis in the island nation.

The President's Counsel Chandaka Jayasundere, appearing on behalf of the petitioners, informed the court that the suppliants were not expecting to seek a relief against Wickremesinghe although he had been named as a respondent in the petition.

A five-judge-bench headed by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya terminated the court proceedings against Wickremesinghe and discharged the president from the case proceedings pertaining to these Fundamental Rights petitions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the country's top court also said Fundamental Rights applications filed over the Easter Sunday Attacks naming Wickremesinghe as a respondent could not be carried forward as he enjoyed presidential immunity.

Sri Lanka has seen months of mass unrest over the worst economic crisis, with the government declaring bankruptcy in mid-April by refusing to honour its international debt.

Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion.