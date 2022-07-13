As the situation in Sri Lanka is in complete shambles, Tharindu Liyanage, a close aide of Sri Lankan caretaker President Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Wednesday, gave inside details about the ground situation. He also informed that it is not certain if any major decision will be taken on July 20 as there are massive protests being held outside the Parliament.

Speaking to Republic, Tharindu Liyanage spoke on the current situation in the country, and said, "Clear political motives are trying to be pushed down on the public opinion. But let us take a step back and see from where it all started. It started when we were hit by an economic crisis. We started responding to it with political fights, which is not a right way to go about."

He added, "Now, the need of the hour is that we need to get our economy right. In order for us to do that, we need an experienced leader who can handle the economy, who can negotiate with IMF, and some of the financial institutions. I understand the frustration of the people, but sometimes they do not understand the need of the hour, that we need someone who can navigate this country out of this misery."

'Rajapaksa would resign later today'

When asked to confirm if Rajapaksa has already resigned and if Wickremesinghe is now the caretaker President, Liyanage added, "Yes, he (Wickremesinghe) is now the acting President and is in a safe environment in Colombo. I am not sure of his exact whereabouts but I do know that he is in a safe location. The ex-President has confirmed that he would send his resignation later today."

'Not sure if new President will take over on July 20'

When asked as to how long will Wickremesinghe remain a caretaker President until a stable government is formed, he responded, "The initial plan was to come together to the Parliament on July 20 to confirm his Presidency. With the current situation, there is a protest going on near the Parliament, so with that situation, I don't know if it will be on the 20th itself, but what I know for a fact is that the acting President has already informed the security forces to take care of the situation without any political interference. They will ensure that law and order is being enforced in the country. So I am 100% sure that law and order will be in force soon."

Meanwhile, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the crisis-torn country, sources told Republic TV that Rajapaksa checked in to a 5-star resort in the Maldives. According to sources, the Sri Lankan President's next destination is Singapore. Republic Media Network has also accessed the details of the flight ticket to Singapore. The flight - Singapore Airlines SQ 437 - will take off from the Maldives capital Malé on July 13 at 11.25 p.m. and will land in Singapore at 7.05 a.m. on July 14.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated that Rajapaksa is likely to submit his resignation letter today, July 13. Acting President Wickremesinghe has also ordered a 'State of Emergency' across the country along with a curfew in the Western Province.

Last month, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the country’s economy had collapsed. The government's negotiations with the IMF have been complex as the Sri Lankan government has declared bankruptcy.