Ranil Wickremesinghe's name has been recommended for being the next Prime Minister of Sri Lanka after former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned following allegations of violence on May 9. Republic's sources suggest that his party, United National Party (UNP) also backs Wickremesinghe for becoming the next PM of the country. However, as of now, any decision on his appointment or the final date of his swearing-in as the next Prime Minister has not been finalised. Reports suggest that a huge number of Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim legislators have come forward to support Wickremesinghe.

In the meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had asked various leaders of several political parties to consider the position of Prime Minister, which they declined owing to the country's current economic circumstances, according to media reports. President Rajapaksa met Wickremesinghe to discuss the possibility of appointing him as the next Prime Minister. The President also declared plans to build a new government that will take Sri Lanka forward. This comes as the island country grapples with its worst economic crisis ever. Protests around the country forced Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign as Prime Minister.

Ranil Wickremesinghe for PM's post

As per media reports, Ranil Wickremesinghe is said to have expressed interest in the position, claiming that he has a strategy in place to alleviate the country's citizens of the economic strains they are experiencing. According to the President, the new administration will have to get the majority in the 225-seat parliament. UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardena stated that Ranil Wickremesinghe would be able to gain a majority in parliament.

Ranil has been the leader of the United National Party since 1994 and has served as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka three times: from 1993 to 1994, 2001 to 2004, and 2018 to 2019. From 1994 to 2001 and from 2004 to 2015, he was the Leader of the Opposition.

The Rajapaksa administration announced a state of emergency on the island nation on Friday, citing the situation. Violence on May 9, claimed the lives of 8 people and injured over 200 people in the country after government supporters attacked peaceful anti-government protesters. The armed forces were given the authority to shoot anyone trying to destroy public property. The government has knocked on the doors of India, China, and the IMF for financial assistance as the scenario unfolds.

