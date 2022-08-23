Sri Lanka: Rights Group Urges Govt To Ensure Security Of Gotabaya Rajapaksa And His Family

A Sri Lankan rights group has called on the government to protect former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family ahead of his return to the island nation. Notably, Rajapaksa stepped down after a series of violent protests in the midst of the country's unprecedented economic crisis.

According to a report by Sri Lanka-based Newswire, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has recommended that the government take all necessary steps to assess the threat situation and provide the former president with legal security protection. This recommendation comes as Gotabaya, who is anticipated to return to the island nation this week, sought protection from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) last week.

The HRCSL said, "The Family of Gotabaya Rajapakse, now living aboard, is entitled to the protection of the law to a safe return to the country."

According to a Colombo Gazette report, Mahinda Rajapaksa led-SLPP made the request during a meeting with the current President Ranil Wickremesinghe and asked him to see to it that Gotabaya Rajapaksa was given safe entry into Sri Lanka. Rajapaksa was forced to flee the country and submit his resignation last month after violent protests demanding his ouster over Sri Lanka's ongoing economic crisis.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Thailand amid protests

Last week, after departing from Singapore, Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand. He was permitted entry into Thailand after the Sri Lankan government requested for the same. After nearly a month in Singapore, Gotabaya left on August 18. Upon his arrival from the Maldives at Changi Airport in Singapore last month, the former president was given a 14-day visit pass and permitted to stay for two weeks.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa requested permission to travel to Thailand, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry, but he had no desire to apply for political asylum. The former Sri Lankan president is looking for temporary refuge in Thailand after fleeing the island nation last month amid widespread protests.

Ranil Wickremesinghe was chosen to serve as Sri Lanka's interim president after Rajapaksa fled the country as angry protesters stormed his palace during protests against the country's unprecedented economic crisis.

