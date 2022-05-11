Sri Lanka: Ruling Party Politician's House Demolished In Embilipitiya Amid Civil Unrest

In a key development, the residence of a ruling party politician from Sri Lanka's Embilipitiya was demolished by bulldozers amid ongoing civil strife, according to local news agency News Cutter. The incident transpired on May 10, according to the media agency, when locals armed with construction equipment began attacking the politician's home.

The protestors have reportedly accused him of providing transportation for the Temple Trees rally, which turned violent after supporters of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked anti-government demonstrators camped in front of the Presidential Secretariat on May 9. It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lanka is currently undergoing the worst economic crisis since its independence from the United Kingdom in 1948.

Sri Lanka crisis

A lack of foreign currency has exacerbated the problem, as the country has been unable to pay for basic goods and gasoline imports, resulting in severe shortages and sky-rocketing prices, paving way for anti-government protests. Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the riots between anti-government demonstrators and Rajapaksa loyalists, armed forces have been deployed to the streets to bring the situation under control.

Mahinda Rajapaksa's hotel set on fire by protestors

The resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa sparked violence between his supporters and anti-government protesters. Meanwhile, in a recent development, on May 10, anti-government protestors set fire to a hotel allegedly owned by former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, a day after torching the Rajapaksa clan's ancestral home in Hambantota.

Angered protestors set fire to the entire hotel structure, allegedly owned by the ex-PM, according to video footage from the incident. This came against the backdrop of the country's economic turmoil over the last few months, as well as massive nationwide protests against the government's inaction on the issue.

Notably, on May 9, anti-government protesters set fire to Mahinda Rajapaksa's Kurunegala mansion. A mob also desecrated the D A Rajapaksa Memorial in Medamulana, Hambantota, in a similar manner. The memorial was built in remembrance of D A Rajapaksa, the father of Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as the Hambantota district's Beliatta electorate representative from 1947 until 1965. Apart from torching the homes of Sri Lanka's senior leaders, protestors also set fire to the residences of ruling coalition ministries and legislators.

(With agency inputs)

