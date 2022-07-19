Sri Lanka: Sajith Premadasa To Be PM If Dullas Alahapperuma Elected As President, Says SJB

Sri Lanka's major opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has stated that if SLPP MP Dullas Alahaperuma is elected President, Sajith Premadasa will be chosen as Prime Minister. SJB General-Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara reported that Alahapperuma of the SLPP and the SJB had reached an understanding on the matter, Daily Mirror reported.

Alahapperuma, according to Bandara, has enough support to win the 225-member Parliament's vote to become the new President. Notably, if Alahaperuma wins the presidency, there may be a chance for a multi-party system of government to emerge. Sajith Premadasa, the leader of SJB, has received additional backing from SLPP Chairman GL Peiris for the PM position. Speaking to the media inside the Parliament complex, Peiris stated that the two major parties should work together to resolve the current political crisis.

Peiris added that the majority of SLPP MPs were prepared to back Alahapperuma. Peiris added that the General Secretary was yet to make things clear in response to the SLPP General Secretary's earlier declaration that the SLPP had agreed to endorse Ranil Wickremesinghe. Ranil Wickremesinghe, the acting president of Sri Lanka, is one of the top three contenders for the July 20 presidential election in the island nation marred by conflict.

The other two are Alahapperuma of the SLPP and Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the NPP. The Parliament is suspended until 10 AM on July 20 in order to accommodate the presidential referendum, which will take place on Wednesday, July 20. Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned amid a serious economic crisis in the South Asian nation and travelled to Singapore via the Maldives.

Premadasa announced he is supporting opposition candidate Dullas Alahapperuma

Premadasa announced on July 19 that he is supporting opposition candidate Dullas Alahapperuma for the position of president of the island nation and that he has withdrawn his name from consideration. Premadasa said on Twitter that Alahapperuma, an MP running in the next presidential elections for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), will have the support of his party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, as well as members of its alliance and the opposition.

The opposition leader stated that he is moving on with this choice because he wants what is for the "greater good" of Lankans. Alahaperruma is a senior lawmaker for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and a former journalist. In the previous Rajapaksa administration, he served as a Cabinet minister. The campaign for the position of President will be decided on July 20 by a secret ballot with 225 members of the House allowed to participate.