Sri Lanka SC Extends Overseas Travel Ban On Mahinda & Basil Rajapaksa Until Sept 5

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the travel ban imposed on former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his younger brother and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa until September 5. The latest move follows an earlier interim order that prevented them from leaving the country without Apex Court’s permission until August 11 as the country remained crippled by the worst economic country.

A motion was filed in the Sri Lankan Supreme Court seeking an overseas travel ban on Rajapaksas and former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, according to a Colombo Gazette report. The motion also sought an investigation to be carried out against the former government officials who are accused by the public of driving the country into the worst economic crisis since its independence.

The fundamental rights petition was filed by a group including former Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) Chandra Jayaratne, former Sri Lanka swimming champion Julian Bolling, Jehan Kanagaratna and Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL).

Sri Lanka cancels medical visa to UK citizen

Apart from SC extending of travel ban on Rajapaksas until September, Sri Lanka’s Department of Immigration and Emigration has even cancelled the Medical visa issued to the British citizen, Kayleigh Fraser who published content on social media regarding the Galle Face protest of July 22.

Fraser was asked to leave the island nation before August 15 over her remarks on the Galle Face incident and promoting the protest.

On July 22, a large military group and the police launched a raid near the anti-government protest site near the Presidential Secretariat to clear the site. Many people were left injured. The armed soldiers were criticised for violently trying to stem protests triggered by an acute shortage of essential items in the debt-ridden nation.

These same protests prompted then-Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign on May 9, and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to flee the country on July 13 and resign the following day via email. However, Wickremasinghe became acting president and then was elected as the new president on July 20. Shortly after that, the Galle Face protest site was reportedly ordered to be cleared out.

Image: Facebook/instagram

(With ANI inputs)