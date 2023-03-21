Sri Lanka Secures $3 Billion Bailout From IMF To Tide Over Economic Crisis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved USD 3 billion in financial assistance to debt-ridden Sri Lanka to help it immediately overcome its economic crisis. IMF’s Executive Board approved a 48-month extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with an amount of SDR 2.286 billion (395% of quota or about USD 3 billion), according to a statement.

Sri Lanka has been hit hard by a catastrophic economic and humanitarian crisis. The economy is facing significant challenges stemming from pre-existing vulnerabilities and policy missteps in the lead-up to the crisis, further aggravated by a series of external shocks, the IMF said in a release approving the bailout.

The statement further said that the EFF-supported programme aims to restore Sri Lanka’s macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, mitigate the economic impact on the poor and vulnerable, safeguard financial sector stability, and strengthen governance and growth potential. The Executive Board’s decision will enable an immediate disbursement equivalent to SDR 254 million (about USD 333 million) and catalyse financial support from other development partners.

Notably, Sri Lanka in April declared its first-ever debt default in its history as the economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948 triggered by forex shortages sparked public protests.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday announced that the IMF Executive Board approved Sri Lanka’s program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). According to Sri Lanka President's Media Division, "The program will allow Sri Lanka to access financing of up to US$ 7 billion from the IMF, International Financial Institutions (IFIs) and multilateral organizations."

A few hours later after the announcement, Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed gratitude to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“I thank the IMF for approving Sri Lanka’s program under the Extended Fund Facility. We are committed to full transparency in our efforts to achieve sustainable levels of debt and our reform agenda. The IMF program is critical to achieving this vision,” the Sri Lankan President said.