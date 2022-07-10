A day after the dramatic visuals from outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence showed a sea of demonstrators storming into the compound, another stunning video has surfaced wherein the Sri Lankan security forces could be seen firing at protestors minutes before they breached the Presidential Palace.

Though it was not immediately known whether anyone was killed in the incident, PTI reported injuries to at least 30 people including two police officials.

On Saturday, thousands of irate anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka stormed into President Rajapaksa’s residence in central Colombo's high-security Fort area after breaking the barricades, as they demanded his resignation over the nation's worst economic crisis.

At least 30 people were injured in clashes between security personnel and protesters – some of them holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Rajapaksa, who was facing calls for resignation since March, was staying at the President’s House after protestors blocked the entrance to his residence and office in early April.

Absconding President Rajapaksa to resign on July 13

According to reports, the President fled his residence on Friday, in anticipation of the protests. His whereabouts are unknown as protesters have now occupied both his office and official residence.

On the day protesters thronged Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house, they also torched the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also resigned as the PM of the island nation giving way for an all-party government.

In the videos that emerged after the incident, smoke could be seen initially billowing out of the PM's private residence followed by intermittent flashes of fire, ending with a blast of sorts, indicating the house was gutted in the fire.

According to Sri Lankan media, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that he will step down as President on July 13. Speaker Abeywardana will take charge as the country's interim PM.

(with inputs from agency)