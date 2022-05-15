Sri Lanka Seeks Details From India On News Report Claiming LTTE Plans To Attack On May 18

Sri Lanka has sought details from Indian intelligence agencies over Indian media reports that the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) is planning an attack in Sri Lanka on May 18.

The Sri Lankan Defence Ministry said that a newspaper in India had published a report on 13 May 2022 quoting Indian intelligence that the LTTE is planning to launch an attack on the island nation.

“After inquiring about the above information, the Indian intelligence services have informed Sri Lanka that the information has been given as general information and further informed that the investigations will be carried out in this regard and action will be taken to inform Sri Lanka about it,” the Defence Ministry said, according to Colombo Gazette.

The newspaper had reported that intelligence agencies have warned of an erstwhile cadre of the banned LTTE regrouping to launch attacks in Sri Lanka, as the country is embroiled in a deep economic and political crisis.

The country's Defence Ministry said that the information received by the Indian intelligence and security forces in connection with national security will be duly investigated and all further steps will be taken to strengthen security while informing the respective security forces of the same.

Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lanka has been facing an acute economic crisis coupled with shortages of food, fuel, cooking gas, and other essential services. People have blamed the Mahinda Rajapaksa government for the economic crisis and have been protesting for several weeks, demanding the resignation of the Rajapaksa brothers. According to the Finance Ministry, the country presently has $25 million in usable foreign reserves and the shortage of currency has disrupted the imports of raw materials for production.

Recently, newly appointed Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe announced a plan in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and friendly countries to resolve the ongoing economic crisis. He vowed to ensure a smooth supply of food and stressed that the people need to be provided for eating three meals a day.

Wickremesinghe said that he will also seek assistance from other nations to resolve the economic crisis. He said that they need to increase the revenues in rupees and receive a foreign exchange.