Sri Lanka Seizes $65 Million Worth Of Drugs, 9 Pakistani Men Arrested

The Sri Lankan authorities on April 2 said the navy reportedly seized $65 million worth of crystal methamphetamine and ketamine in the country’s biggest drug bust. According to international media reports, the authorities raided a flagless vessel in the country’s southern waters after receiving a tip-off. The Sri Lankan navy arrested nine Pakistani men, who were suspected of smuggling drugs.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Navy Commander Piyal de Silva said that the Navy personnel wore special protective clothing in case the suspects had coronavirus and found 605 kilograms of crystal myths and 579 kilograms of ketamine. Silva reportedly said that this was the first time that the authorities found ketamine. She added that it is likely that the smugglers were trying to take this cargo on some East Asian destination.

The Sri Lankan defence ministry told the media outlet that the drugs had an estimated value in Colombo of about $65 million, which made it the country’s biggest single seizure of drugs.

Drugs worth $33 million seized last month

Last month, in another drug bust, the Sri Lankan authorities arrested two foreign trawlers packed with over $33 million worth of heroin and crystal methamphetamine. According to reports, the troops found 400 kilograms of heroin and 100 kilograms of the drug ‘ice’ onboard the two vessels. A navy spokesperson reportedly said the 16 foreign crew and five Sri Lankan crewmen were destined for questioning.

The spokesperson said, "The two foreign vessels were trying to offload the drugs onto a Sri Lankan fishing boat”. Further adding the vessels had no registration and were intercepted in international waters some 1,100 kilometres from the country’s coast. According to the initial investigations, Iran-Pakistan coast was the point of origin.

According to international media reports, back in 2016, the Sri Lankan authorities also seized 800 kilograms of cocaine on a ship at Colombo’s port from Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port. Last year, the authorities reportedly also discovered 301 kilograms of cocaine inside a shipping container at Colombo. The authorities further also believe that that Indian Ocean island is also being used as a trafficking transit point.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image source: Representative/Unsplash)

