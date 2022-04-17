Sri Lanka Sends Senior Delegation To US To Avail Bail Relief From IMF To Tune Of $4 Bn

Amid the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Colombo has sent a delegation to the United States in a bid to obtain a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the tune of USD 4 billion. The delegation is headed to the US to engage with the IMF to salvage the nation's derailed economy currently reeling under a severe foreign exchange reserve crisis as well.

The Sri Lankan delegation led by newly-appointed finance minister Ali Sabry will hold talks with the IMF between April 19 and April 24. The facility from the global lender will help the island nation in renewing bonds and borrowings after the administration on Tuesday stated it has suspended repayments of foreign debt including bonds and government-to-government borrowing, pending the completion of the loan restructuring programme with the IMF.

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

This comes after the US urged its citizens to curb their travel plans to Sri Lanka as the latter is undergoing shortages of fuel and cooking gas as well a dearth of medicines and essentials and even food resources and items. In addition, Australia has warned against public demonstrations that are carried out throughout Sri Lanka and predicted that a Public Emergency can be declared and curfews imposed with limited notice.

In 2022, the island nation is said to have met USD 7 billion of debt repayments and defaulted a repayment for the first time in its history since 1948. Long queues at fuel stations have resulted in massive public anger. Furthermore, households are experiencing nearly 12-hour-long power cuts and there is a massive shortage of essentials, food, medicines, etc., owing to the depreciating value of the Sri Lankan rupee.

Protestors in Colombo demand the resignation of President Rajapaksa

The Galle Face protest in Colombo which entered day seven on Sunday has sought the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his incompetence in handling the island’s worst-ever economic crisis.

The protest campaign has been running on social media, urging youths to gather at Galle Face. Besides, there have been continuing protests across the island, blaming the government for its mishandling of the forex.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Tamil National Alliance MP MA Sumanthiran stated that Sri Lankans are exasperated with the incumbent President and have lost faith in their representatives. Highlighting that nepotism is part and parcel of the current Sri Lankan administration, the leader of the Jaffna and Kilinochchi electoral district mentioned that eight family members of the President are members of the government and this inclusion poses questions about the transparency and objectives of the administration.