Sri Lanka: Several Airlines 'contemplating' Halting Operations Amid Worsening Fuel Crisis

In another blow to the Sri Lankan tourism industry amid the worsening economic crisis, several airlines are contemplating on suspending operations in the island country as there seems no solution to the country's fuel shortage. The suspension of airline operations due to jet gas scarcity is going to affect the country's tourism restoration as it relies largely on air connectivity.

In efforts to overcome the fuel crisis and sustain aviation services, the Sri Lankan Cabinet, last month, even approved a joint proposal to allow the importation, supply and sale of Jet A-1 aviation fuel by bunker holders registered with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA). This was done after Sri Lanka’s oil and gas company - Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) - failed to import the required jet fuel into the country due to the foreign exchange crisis.

Fuel crisis impacts airlines operations

Witnessing the looming fuel crisis, Sri Lankan media outlet Daily Mirror, earlier this month, reported that jet fuel reserves in the country have run out. It was also reported that Sri Lankan Airlines, in view of the crisis, had earlier told its employees that flight operations are likely to be impacted until July 18 and therefore had braced for flight cancellations as well.

The media outlet also reported that Sri Lankan management while issuing an internal memo to its employees last week, announced that the airline might run out of available jet fuel stocks by June 29.

India continues to support Sri Lanka as economic crisis continues

Earlier this month, Bharat Petroleum in its efforts to showcase support to the neighbouring country refuelled more than 100 flights of Sri Lankan airlines at Indian airports. Notably, Bharat Petroleum Limited has been associated with the Sri Lankan airlines as their refuelling partners for over a decade.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter, Bharat Petroleum wrote, "United with Sri Lanka! We are pleased to support Sri Lankan Airlines, with the refuelling of their long-haul flights at Indian airports, to overcome the jet fuel shortage in their country. So far, more than 100 flights have been refuelled at Trivandrum, Chennai and Kochi airports.

