Sri Lanka: Several MPs Accused Of Confronting Journalists Covering Parliamentary Events

As the island nation continues to battle its crumbling economy, several of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna's (SLPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) have been accused of confronting a couple of journalists who were covering parliamentary events on Tuesday. According to a report by News First, the two journalists have been identified as Prageeth Perera, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Parliament Journalists Association, and Kasun Samaraweera. Meanwhile, MPs Indika Anuruddha, WD Weerasinghe, and Channa Jayasumana were reportedly involved in the incident. Later, the two journalists filed a complaint with the Welikada Police, alleging that the MPs harassed them and also took their mobile phones away.

The journalists further claimed that after deleting the footage shot during the day, the Sergeant-at-Arms in Parliament returned their mobile phones to them. On Tuesday, SLPP MPs Professor Channa Jayasumana and Attorney-at-Law Premanath C Dolawatte expressed their concerns in parliament, claiming that several people entered the complex and were recording their activities. The two journalists also expressed fears about their security with the parliament complex.

Oppn leader Sajith Premadasa comes in support of journalists

Meanwhile, Sajith Premadasa, the Leader of the Opposition, defended both journalists, saying "they did not do anything wrong and were simply involved in their professional duty." He also urged the Speaker of the House to step in and make sure their mobile phones are returned to them. Furthermore, Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) leader MP Manusha Nanayakkara also cautioned the ruling party members not to act like gangsters, saying "this is not a place for gangsters," the News First reported. Earlier in February, the United Nations had called for the protection of journalists to ensure democracy in the island nation. Hanaa Singer, the UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, argued that the protection of journalists and activists is critical to creating a democratic society.

PM Wickremesinghe vows to take out the nation from ongoing economic turmoil

It is significant to mention here that newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has promised to take the country out of the ongoing economic turmoil. Addressing the nation on Monday, the Prime Minister stated that the government has planned to present a new alternative budget to the development budget proposed for 2022. He also said that the government is mulling presenting it as a concessionary budget in an attempt to alleviate the ongoing crisis.

Image: Facebook/Ranil Wickremesinghe/AP