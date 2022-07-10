Sri Lanka: Ship Carrying 3,700 Metric Tonnes Of Gas Arrives In Country To Alleviate Crisis

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the first ship carrying 3,700 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) arrived at the country's shores on Sunday, easing the gas crisis to some extent. According to local media reports, the second ship carrying 3,740 tonnes of gas will dock on Monday, July 11. As soon as the first ship arrived at Kerawalapitiya, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed concerned officials to facilitate the unloading and distribution of gas. Meanwhile, the third ship, carrying 3,200 metric tonnes of gas, is expected to reach the country's shores on July 15, News Cutter reported.

According to Muditha Peiris, Chairman of Litro, the gas delivery in the country will be regular and methodical, and the issue of a lack of household gas would be resolved entirely by the end of this month. He further stated that the price of the gas cylinder will be increased by Rs 50 in the coming days. Peiris argued that the current demands an increase by Rs 200, but it has been decided to increase only Rs 50 as of now.

Sri Lankan considers buying discounted oil from Russia

Earlier on July 6, Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Terming the conversation "very productive", Rajapaksa stated that he discussed with Putin about a credit line for buying discounted oil from Moscow in an attempt to overcome the economic challenges faced by the island nation. "Had a very productive telecon with the #Russia President, Vladimir Putin. While thanking him for all the support extended by his government to overcome the challenges of the past, I requested an offer of credit support to import fuel to #lka in defeating the current econ challenges [sic]," Rajapaksa wrote in a Twitter post.

Sri Lankan economic crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Meanwhile, citizens in the country have been forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. Earlier in the month of May, the Sri Lankan police arrested at least 137 people for illegally storing petrol, diesel and kerosene across the country.

Image: AP