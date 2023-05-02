Sri Lanka: Shooting In Colombo's Construction Site Injures Eight

Eight people were injured after being shot down by a security guard near Gate 06 of the Colombo harbour, Sri Lanka, Daily Mirror reported. The people who were injured include three women. According to the police statement, all eight people were transferred to the Colombo National Hospital.

Colombo shooting at the construction site

While sharing information about the shooting incident in Sri Lanka, police officials said that the shooting has been carried out by a security official at a road construction site of the expressway. Further, he added that the situation got tense when a group of people at Bloemendhal Street tried to prevent two people who had come to steal iron from the relevant road development site, reported Daily Mirror. As per the latest development in the investigation, a security official, who was present at the site, opened fire on the mob when he saw them attempting to grab a gun from another security personnel. According to a local media report, four out of eight have sustained minor injuries. The Foreshore Police has been investigating the Colombo shooting incident.