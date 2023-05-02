Last Updated:

Sri Lanka: Shooting In Colombo's Construction Site Injures Eight

Eight people were injured after being shot down by a security guard near Gate 06 of the Colombo harbour, Sri Lanka, reported Daily Mirror.

Rest of the World News
 
| Written By
Saumya joshi
Sri Lanka

Image: Unsplash


Eight people were injured after being shot down by a security guard near Gate 06 of the Colombo harbour, Sri Lanka, Daily Mirror reported. The people who were injured include three women. According to the police statement, all eight people were transferred to the Colombo National Hospital. 

Colombo shooting at the construction site 

While sharing information about the shooting incident in Sri Lanka, police officials said that the shooting has been carried out by a security official at a road construction site of the expressway. Further, he added that the situation got tense when a group of people at Bloemendhal Street tried to prevent two people who had come to steal iron from the relevant road development site, reported Daily Mirror. As per the latest development in the investigation, a security official, who was present at the site, opened fire on the mob when he saw them attempting to grab a gun from another security personnel. According to a local media report, four out of eight have sustained minor injuries. The  Foreshore Police has been investigating the Colombo shooting incident. 

 

READ | Sri Lanka calls for USD17 bln debt reduction by restructuring
READ | SL vs IRE: Sri Lanka score 357/1 against Ireland in 2nd Test in Galle before rain stops play
READ | SL vs IRE: Madushka and Mendis' double tons put Sri Lanka in commanding position against Ireland
READ | SL vs IRE: Sri Lanka defeat Ireland to win Test series by 2-0
READ | IAF chief arrives Sri Lanka on 4-day visit, to meet country's top political, military leaders
First Published:
COMMENT