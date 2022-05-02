Amid the worst financial crisis in the country, former Sri Lanka President and the chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday called for fresh elections in the nation while decrying the present government led by Gotabaya Rajapaksa. While addressing a May Day rally organised by his party in Polonnaruwa, Srisena said that the politicians should take the side of the people at a time the country is facing a great tragedy, according to a Colombo Page report.

Former Sri Lankan President said, “I also took to the streets as this government doesn't leave even when people from the country's richest to the innocent suffering farmers and public servants took to the streets demanding the government to go home. I want to form a new government in the country. We will do it”.

Sirisena also noted that he could not stay at home when Sri Lankans were in a state of distress due to the 'thousands of problems in the country'. He was further quoted as saying, “Farmers in Polonnaruwa who dreamed of making a country self-sufficient in agriculture from the Moragahakanda Reservoir are now unable to cultivate even on a daily basis. Today I participate in the May Day rally of the working class which raised the voice of the farmers' community and expressed its problems and challenges to the ruling class of the country”.

According to the former Sri Lankan President, if the current leaders continue to hold office, there would be a situation where people would die at home. Srisena reportedly also said that two or three lakhs of people in the country were already starving. It is to note that he called for fresh elections in the backdrop of Sri Lanka facing the worst economic crisis since its Independence. There have been long queues of people to get essential items amid fuel shortage, soaring prices and power cuts.

Rajapaksa admits 'mistakes' led to worst economic crisis

Just last month, Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday acknowledged that his government made "some mistakes" that ultimately engulfed the nation in its worst economic crisis in decades. Rajapaksa pledged to rectify his mistakes, with his nation already on the brink of bankruptcy.

Nearly $7 billion of Sri Lanka’s total $25 billion in foreign debt is due for repayment this year. An acute shortage of foreign exchange means that the country lacks the money to import goods. For several months now, Sri Lankan citizens have been facing shortages of essential items such as food, electricity, gas, fuel and even medicine. Nationwide protests have ensued as people line up for hours to buy the limited available stocks.

