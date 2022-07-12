Sri Lanka: SJB Unanimously Proposes Nomination Of Sajith Premadasa For Interim Presidency

The main opposition of the Sri Lankan government, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) on Monday unanimously proposed a presidential candidate for the interim position to be elected on July 20. According to reports, SJB decided to nominate leader of opposition (LoP) Sajith Premadasa to take over as 'caretaker' President after the official stepdown of controversial Sri Lankan leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa as planned. The proposal, tabled by SJB secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, was backed by party chairman Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka during the parliamentary committee meeting held on Monday, Newswire reported.

Currently, SJB holds as many as 50 seats in the Sri Lankan Parliament. At least 113 MPs are required to vote for the proposal for SJB to win the parliament vote. The parliamentary voting will take place "as planned" on July 14 after the formal step down of President Rajapaksa amid a tumultuous political crisis stemming from the worst-in-seven-decade economic meltdown.

As reported by NewsFirst, the leaders are required to "act within a short period" to install a new president as per the Presidential Elections (Special Provisions) Act. Following Monday's meeting, Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that the Parliament will convene as decided on July 15 to officiate the formal resignation of the president. Thereafter, the nominations will be filed on July 19 with the election of the new president on July 20 in adherence to the existing legal provisions, Daily Mirror reported.

President Rajapaksa to resign on July 13

Colombo is currently drowning under $51 billion in foreign debt. The incumbent government is struggling to provide its citizens with basic supplies- including food and fuel, stifled under dwindling foreign reserves, leading to massive protests now continuing for three months. On Saturday, a violent uprising, followed by a security breach of the President and Prime Minister's residence forced both leaders to resign.

The Speaker of Parliament said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday, July 13. In a televised address on Saturday late at night, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said he informed Rajapaksa that parliamentary leaders had met and decided to oust him from the Presidential post. Abeywardena claimed the embattled President agreed to step down on Wednesday and added he would remain on the post till the country finds its new President.

"He asked me to inform the country that he will prepare his resignation on Wednesday the 13th because there is a need to hand over power peacefully," Abeywardena said. The dramatic situation in Sri Lanka came as millions of protestors who have been protesting on the streets for the last three months entered the President's official residence despite heavily guarded military security.

'Ready to lead country towards stabilisation': Premadasa

Speaking to reporters on Monday, LoP Sajith Premadasa expressed his readiness to take charge of the island mired in crisis. As quoted by NewsFirst, he said that the Opposition is "ready to protect the motherland and build the country's economy" in the wake of a crippling financial crisis. He added that SJB is also looking forward to leading "the program of stabilising the country." He further stressed, that under current circumstances, there is no better solution other than shuffling the cabinet and appointing new leaders (President and Prime Minister) on the island.

