Sri Lanka: SLPP MPs Meet Former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa At President Gotabaya's Residence

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Parliamentary (SLPP) MPs on Saturday held a meeting with former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. According to a report by News First, the meeting was held at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house under his supervision. This was also reportedly the first meeting of SLPP leaders with the President after the fall of the previous government led by Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Addressing the media before the commencement of the meeting, MP SM Chandrasena said that it doesn't matter who takes responsibility as long the person can assure fertilizer to farmers as well as fuel and gas to common people. Furthermore, he stated that the existing alliance does not imply that the party will support the policies of Ranil Wickremesinghe, the newly appointed Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Attorney-at-Law Premanath C Dolawatta, who stressed the need of maintaining the rule of law in the country, stated that people are suffering as a result of gas and fuel shortages, among other issues.

PM Wickremesinghe promises smooth supply of petrol, diesel, and electricity

“I also do not share the same policies that Ranil Wickremesinghe does. What Wickremesinghe has done in the past is indeed questionable. However, we need to forget all that and unite at this time to solve the current crisis,” Dolawatta said, as per News First.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe assured his countrymen to resolve the ongoing economic crisis as soon as possible. He promised to maintain the smooth supply of petrol, diesel, and electricity to the island nation after taking charge on Friday. The Prime Minister has also urged all parties to avoid divisive politics and instead help him rebuild the country's struggling economy.

Sri Lanka crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country's new Prime Minister following the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa on May 9. People in the island nation have taken to the streets amid the government's failure to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens.

The situation has arisen due to an unprecedented economic crisis caused by the mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts by the government.

(Image: AP)