Sri Lanka: Speaker Adjourns Parliament Session Until May 17 Amid Protests By Students

In a significant political development, Sri Lankan Parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has adjourned the session until May 17. The decision came after a Member of Parliament of the Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) protested against the police officials who were assaulting the protesters near the entry of the Parliament by using tear gas and water cannons, according to ANI. Opposition MPs have censured the Parliament speaker and called for immediate discussion over the no-confidence motion.

Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando stated that all the members of the Parliament went safely after the session concluded. Fernando noted that the MPs were sent through additional entrances of the parliament and the roads leading to the parliament had been closed to the public. Prior to the adjournment of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Harin Fernando, the MP of Samagi Jana Balawegaya, stated that their party has decided to boycott Parliamentary proceedings until the no-confidence motions against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has not been tabled in the Parliament, ANI reported citing Daily Mirror. Notably, SJB handed over two no-confidence motions against the government and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to the Speaker of the 225-member Sri Lankan Parliament on 3 May.

Protests outside parliament

It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lankan Police used tear gas on the protesters to disperse the University students who have been protesting under the theme "Let's oust the government! Let's reverse the system." The protest of students was led by the Inter-University Students Federation from near the University of Sri Jayewardenepura to the Parliament Roundabout. The police used tear gas to disperse the protests as they tried to breach the first roadblock. The country's youth have demanded that the government led by the Rajapaksa government must end their governance in Sri Lanka. People waited on either side of the road and even checked in the cars if the lawmakers were sitting in the ordinary cars, ANI reported citing Colombo Page.

Sri Lankan President declares state of Emergency

Civilians have been demonstrating against the Sri Lankan administration over the worsening economic crisis. It is pertinent to note that Sri Lanka is confronting an acute economic crisis with food, fuel and electricity shortages. Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency in the island nation from May 6 at midnight. The decision came in the wake of massive protests in Sri Lanka, demanding the immediate resignation of the country's Prime Minister and President.

