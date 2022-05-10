In Sri Lanka, protesters gathered more vigour as a statue of DA Rajapaksa, the father of the Rajapaksa brothers, was desecrated in Tangalle, amid continued deadly civil conflict. A group of protestors can be seen breaking the statue of DA Rajapaksa in a video accessed by the Republic Media Network.

On May 10, violence and huge protests against the authorities over the country's worst economic crisis in decades persisted. Anti-government demonstrators in Sri Lanka set up a checkpoint on the route leading to Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport to prevent Rajapaksa family supporters from departing the country on May 10.

Meanwhile, a demonstration erupted in front of Sri Lanka's Trincomalee Naval Base after allegations that former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and several of his family members had arrived after leaving their official residence in Colombo, according to the Republic media sources. Trincomalee is a port city on Sri Lanka's northeast coast.

Sri Lanka Crisis

On May 9, Mahinda Rajapaksa reluctantly resigned as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, three days after his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, reportedly requested him to stand down at a cabinet meeting, paving the door for an interim government with opposition involvement.

His decision to submit his resignation to the President – it is unclear whether it has been accepted – in the aftermath of his supporters' terrible violence against peaceful protestors in Colombo and its environs have not yet settled the political impasse. It has also done little to pacify those who have been protesting against President Rajapaksa and demanding his resignation.

Even as the death toll in the unprecedented violence that erupted after supporters of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked anti-government protesters in Colombo rose to eight, embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urged people to stop "violence and acts of revenge" against fellow citizens and vowed to address the country's political and economic crisis.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made his first public statement since the commencement of the violence, which included arson assaults on the residences of numerous former ministers and lawmakers. The Attorney General of Sri Lanka requested on May 10 that the police commander conduct a thorough inquiry into the country's violent clashes between anti and pro-government protestors.

Image: AP