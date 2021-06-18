Sri Lanka Taking India's Help To Treat Its First COVID-19 Positive Lion: Report

The main zoo in Sri Lanka on June 18 reportedly said that it was seeking help from India to treat a COVID-19 positive lion which is also the first animal on the island identified to have coronavirus infection. Marking a first in India, animals at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Now, on Friday, the Department of National Zoological Gardens has reportedly said that it has been consulting Indian vets at the Central Zoo Authority to enhance the treatment of an 11-year-old Thor, a lion gifted by Seoul’s zoo back in nearly nine years ago.

As per the Colombo Page report, the lion cub kept at the Dehiwala national zoological gardens in Sri Lanka is suffering from COVID-19 and reports have also revealed that the animal had been ill for nearly three days. It also said cough and sore throat and is presently in quarantine. Workers on Lion have also been placed under self-isolation after it was confirmed that the male lion had COVID-19. Zoo authorities will also carry out PCR tests on lioness Sheena and four other lions who were in the cage with Thor.

As Sri Lanka manages to treat Thor, Director-General Ishini Wickremesinghe reportedly said in a statement, “We are seeking guidance from the Central Zoo Authority in treating Thor.” Authorities have also said that the lion had been experiencing difficulty in breathing and even refused to eat food.

Now, the zoo authorities are carrying out several PCR tests in order to confirm that the lion had contracted the virus after an initial antigen test result was negative. Thor is now receiving oxygen treatment. At the Dehiwala Zoo, reportedly, a hippo and a zebra calf had also died just a few days ago. Reportedly, officials believe that it was because of COVID-19.

Lions in Hyderabad zoo recover

Meanwhile, eight Asiatic lions at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, which showed mild symptoms of COVID-19 in may, have recovered. Reportedly, zoo officials were quoted saying that the lions are being considered ‘negative’ as per the protocol. Earlier, authorities had collected the lions' nasal and throat samples which later turned out to be positive. However, it also said that the genomes of the samples were not concerning.

While the infection of lions in Hyderabad zoo is the first case for India, there have already been cases of animals such as cats and dogs and other animals being infected with SARS-CoV-2. The researchers do not know all animals that can get infected with the novel coronavirus, yet. There have been reports of animals testing COVID-19 positive across the globe and as per CDC, “most of these animals became infected after contact with people with COVID-19.”

IMAGE: Pixabay