Sri Lanka Temporarily Suspends Accepting Applications For Passports Amid Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka has temporarily suspended accepting applications for passports, said the country’s Department of Immigration and Emigration as the economic crisis continues to tighten its grip on the island nation. According to Colombo Gazette, the Sri Lankan government has said the acceptance of visa applications is halted due to a result of computer system malfunction. However, the move triggered strong public protests with people gathering outside the Department building to demonstrate.

As per the report, the services were affected on Tuesday due to the breakdown in the computer system of the Immigration and Emigration Department. On Wednesday, the Department had appealed to the people to not visit the head office of the Sri Lankan Department of Immigration and Emigration for non-essential services considering the breakdown. The services were restored later on May 4 after the issue was resolved.

The Department announced that it has suspended accepting applications for passports as the country’s finance minister said that Colombo will have to endure the worst economic crisis for at least two more years and warned of an imminent cash crunch.

Across the South Asian country, there have been protests as people had to wait in long queues for essential services due to acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines. Widespread public anger has triggered sustained demonstrations demanding that the government should resign. The present economic crisis in Sri Lanka is deemed the worst since its independence in 1948.

As per reports, Sri Lankan Finance minister Ali Sabry, just this week, said, “People should know the truth” and explained the “gravity of the situation”. He went on to say that the government will not be able to resolve the crisis in two years but the actions taken now will ultimately determine the “how much longer this problem will drag”. Sabry reportedly also revealed that the country now has less than $50 million in usable foreign exchange reserves, needed to finance essential goods to keep the economy afloat.

Sri Lanka’s opposition files no-trust motion against Rajapaksa

The Sri Lankan Parliament convened on Wednesday for a crucial session, a day after Sri Lanka's main Opposition party SJB handed over to the Parliamentary Speaker motions of no-confidence against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the government for mishandling the country's worst economic crisis.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) general-secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said, “We met the Speaker at his residence and handed over two no-trust motions, the first one against the President under Article 42 of the Constitution and the other against the government”.

(Image: AP/ANI)