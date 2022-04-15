Sri Lanka To Hold Talks With IMF On 18th April Amid Economic Crisis: Finance Minister

Sri Lanka on Friday has announced that it is planning to hold economic and monetary discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on April 18 where it will attempt to secure at least USD 4 billion in aid to pull the economically battered country out of its looming economic crisis. During a press call with the country’s reporters on Friday, Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister, Ali Sabry said that the nation might need an estimated 3-4 billion cash injections “from external sources for the rest of the year," Sri Lankan newspaper Colombo Page reported citing an interview given by the latter to Bloomberg.

The burden of the mounting debt “is out of the question,” the Finance Minister iterated, adding that the government is now focusing on supporting the “balance of payment crisis and continuous supply of fuel.” Other major concerns that Sabry cited included power shredding, shortage of gas, and a high inflation rate. Sabry emphasized that Sri Lanka needs a social protection net to protect the population below the poverty line from the devastating aftermath of the rising inflation and skyrocketing commodity prices.

Sri Lankan Minister acknowledges India's financial support

In the interview, the Sri Lankan minister widely acknowledged the financial support that Sri Lanka has been receiving from neighbouring India. “India always said that they will help until Sri Lanka can stand on its own,” he reportedly said, adding that Sri Lanka looks forward to the economic recovery with the help of allies like India, China, and agencies like the IMF, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank (ADB). "These times are going to be very difficult going forward,” Sabry warned, adding that the ongoing crisis might last several months roughly 6-9 or even more than a year. He also emphasized that the country at this time needed long-term policy measures to manage the debt, restore external stability as well as reduce the fiscal deficit.

Sri Lanka has already secured close to a $1bn credit line from India to purchase essential commodities such as food and medicines. The South Asian island nation has been struggling to effectively respond to the worst economic crisis it is facing since independence in 1948. The island nation is nearly out of all life-saving medicines and other goods due to catastrophic shortages.