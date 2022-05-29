Sri Lanka To Implement New Renewable Energy Generation Plan From June 1 To Cut Fuel Costs

On Saturday, Sri Lanka's Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekera, stated that the government is preparing to implement an accelerated renewable energy generation plan from June 1. The decision to take immediate action to implement the plan was taken during a discussion held at the Ministry of Power and Energy. This comes at a time when Sri Lanka is already witnessing its worst economic crisis since independence.

As per Colombo Page, Wijesekera said that the cost of fuel used for power generation has exceeded $100 million per month. Notably, the average cost per unit of generation has increased to Rs 48. Given the same, the government has taken steps to implement two expeditious solutions under the Renewable Energy Generation Plan, which include increasing the use of solar panels and providing provisional approval for the proposed projects only to revise the fee due to the increase in investment costs.

Sri Lanka fuel crisis: Govt plans to boost renewable energy generation plans

The Minister of Power and Energy discussed tackling the current crisis-like situation in Sri Lanka, and the ministry decided to implement two expeditious steps to boost the Renewable Energy Generation Plan. During the meeting, it was decided that the government would prepare to increase the roofs of industrial and government buildings, hospitals, hotels, and other places for rooftop solar panels. With the increase in electricity tariff plans, the government aims to invest more in solar panels. Meanwhile, it was also decided that Ceylon Electricity (CEB) could manage the hydro and thermal power plants to be used during the nighttime to reduce generation costs and save money during the day, reported Colombo Page. Apart from this, large-scale investments for selected renewable projects will also be accommodated after technical and financial evaluation.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka on Saturday, received oil from Russia to restore operations at the country's lone refinery as the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) refinery was closed in March due to the crisis in the country which prevented the government from financing crude imports. It is pertinent to mention here that Colombo has taken help from Moscow when the US and its allies have already imposed heavy sanctions on Russian banking and diplomatic condemnation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP/Unsplash