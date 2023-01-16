Sri Lanka To Introduce Stamp With Jawaharlal Nehru's Portrait On Its 75th Independence Day

The government of Sri Lanka is all set to release stamps to commemorate its 75 years of Independence. The Sri Lankan President’s Media Division informed that the commemorative stamp will include a portrait of the first Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The country, which has been engulfed in a financial crisis, will celebrate its 75th National Independence day on February 4 this year. The press release has also stated that the Sri Lankan government will welcome a new reformist program which they will plan to implement in the next 25 years.

The theme of this year’s Independence day celebration will be “Namo Namo Matha - A Step towards a Century”. In the next 25 years, the government will head on towards a new reformist course and intends to implement stable government policies until the country celebrates its 100th year of Independence in 2048. The celebration will be held on the morning of February 4 at Galle Face Green in Colombo Sri Lanka.

Several Hindu and Buddhist religious programs will be organised

In the next month's celebration, the Sri Lankan crowd will be addressed by the current Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. As per the reports, on the evening of February 2, Buddhist religious rites will be performed at the Sri Dalada Maligawa. The Independence day celebration will also consist of several Buddhist and Hindu religious programs.

Earlier this month it was reported that the Sri Lankan government is planning to cut down expenses to recover itself from the country’s worst economic crisis. The Government spokesperson and Media Minister Bandula Gunawardena has said that each ministry’s annual budget will be cut by 5% as the government is “trying its best to curtail other expenses”, AP reported. The Sri Lankan parliament will now focus on restructuring state-owned enterprises, reducing subsidies for electricity, and other such measures. The Sri Lankan government is planning to bring in new reforms based on a proposal by the International Monetary Fund under a preliminary $2.9 billion bailout plan.

