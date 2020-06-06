Sri Lanka To Resume Its Tourism In August Under Strict Guidelines

Sri Lanka’s tourism industry can reopen for foreign guests from August but under strict guidelines, including multiple coronavirus tests during their stay, officials reportedly said on June 6. While speaking to an international media outlet, Sri Lanka’s tourism ministry said that travellers will be able to visit from August 1, however, they must carry a COVID-19 free certificate issued not earlier than 72 hours before boarding.

According to an international media outlet, even with the aforementioned document, the tourists will also have to take a virus test at the airport upon arrival. Furthermore, another check will be done four to five days later, and a third if staying for more than 10 days. The tourism ministry reportedly said that it might be ‘inconvenient’, however, it is essential to safeguard everybody and provide peace of mind.

In addition to the series of check-ups, the ministry also informed that the regular visa fee of $40 has been increased to $100. Furthermore, visitors are only allowed to stay in hotels designated by the ministry and they are also not allowed to use public transport on the island. Moreover, only those who will spend a minimum of five days in Sri Lanka will be allowed in.

Sri Lanka’s economy hit by COVID-19

The new guidelines by the tourism ministry come after the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis dented Sri Lanka’s economy. According to a media report, the pandemic has caused a steep fall in the earnings from tourism, remittances and outflow of foreign investment. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka reportedly said that country is facing the worst financial crisis in its history due to the economic and travel curbs imposed after the outbreak.

As per reports, the COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted the tourism sector, with a drop of tourist arrivals by over 70 per cent year-on-year in March. Sri Lanka’s tourism accounts for about five per cent of the economy, with Britain, India and China the main markets. However, the number of international tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka declined in March 2020 by 70.8 per cent in comparison to a year ago.

The central bank said, “With these developments earnings from tourism were provisionally estimated to have declined to USD 135 million in March 2020 in comparison to USD 461 million in March 2019”.

(Inputs from PTI) (Image credit: AP)

