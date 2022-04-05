Sri Lanka To Temporarily Close Its Embassies In Norway & Iraq As Economic Crisis Deepens

As Sri Lanka is reeling under a deep economic crisis, the country's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday decided to temporarily shut down its embassies in Norway and Iraq, which will come into effect from April 30. In addition, the ministry has decided to close the Consulate General in Sydney, Australia. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the decision to close two Missions and Post was taken after due consideration.

"It is part of a general restructuring of Sri Lanka's diplomatic representation overseas, undertaken by the Foreign Ministry in the context of the current economic situation and foreign currency constraints faced by the country," the statement added. The decision comes as the island nation faces its biggest economic crisis since its independence in 1948, with prices of basic commodities such as fruits, vegetables and fuel soaring. According to the Sri Lankan government, the shutdown of the missions would have no impact on the bilateral relations with the countries.

"Following the closure of the two resident Missions, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Stockholm, Sweden will be concurrently accredited to Norway, and the Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates will be concurrently accredited to Iraq," the Foreign Ministry's statement stated. It further stated that the Consulate General in Sydney's consular jurisdiction will be transferred to the Sri Lankan High Commission in Canberra, Australia. The Foreign Ministry also promised to undertake proper measures to address any consular-related concerns of Sri Lankan people residing in Norway and Iraq and within the consular jurisdiction of Sydney. It stated that all concerns would be addressed through the new accreditation.

The Opposition calls to abolish the Executive Presidential system

It should be mentioned here that Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has asked for the Executive Presidential system to be abolished amid the country's catastrophic economic crisis. The Sri Lankan government is battling to meet basic requirements for its 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The crisis was exacerbated further after cabinet ministers resigned on Sunday, April 3, with immediate effect.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP