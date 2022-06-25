Sri Lanka To Use Additional $70M From Indian Credit Line To Import Food Amid Crisis

Sri Lanka's economic crisis has left it struggling to meet the basic needs of its citizens, however, the Sri Lankan government has given a go-ahead to use an additional USD 70 million from the USD 1 billion Line of Credit (LoC) provided by India during the ongoing crisis in order to purchase necessities like food.

This would be in addition to the USD 180 million worth of food products that were already imported from India under the same programme, according to Sri Lanka's Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando.

"Once we get these items, we will have food required for at least another couple of months. Besides, we got approval to use another USD 70 million from the same credit facility to import food commodities in the near future," Fernando said as quoted by Daily Mirror.

On June 24, India provided a humanitarian consignment worth more than SLR 3 Billion to Sri Lanka, coming to the Island Nation's help during their time of need.

The High Commission of India in Colombo took to twitter to announce the aid, and to showcase another manifestation of the abiding nature of people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka.

Humanitarian supplies worth more than SLR 3 billion to the people of #SriLanka is another manifestation of the abiding nature of people-to-people ties between 🇮🇳 and 🇱🇰. pic.twitter.com/8VaUTCqmyS — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) June 25, 2022

India's assistance not charitable donations: Sri Lanka PM

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on June 22 told Parliament that financial assistance provided by India are not "charitable donations" and the island nation that is facing a severe economic crisis, must have a plan to repay these loans.

Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 which has prompted an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas and fuel across the island nation.

“We have taken loans amounting to USD 4 billion under the Indian credit line. We have requested more loan assistance from our Indian counterparts. But even India will not be able to continuously support us in this manner. Even their assistance has its limits. On the other hand, we too must have a plan to repay these loans. These are not charitable donations,” PM Wickremesinghe told Parliament in an update on the government’s mitigation measures taken so far.

