Sri Lanka: Trade Union & Immigration Officers Halt Services At Bandaranaike Int'l Airport

Amid the crippling economic crisis in the country, Sri Lankan Nidahas Sewaka Sangamaya, the most powerful trade union of Sri Lankan airlines, decided to suspend its services at the Silk Route Lounge of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA). According to a report by the Daily Mirror, the decision was taken in order to prevent the concerned officials, who are responsible for the ongoing crisis, from leaving the nation. The trade union decided to stop executing its duties and also refrained from handling passengers on the Silk Route from Tuesday, July 12.

In addition, The Sri Lanka Immigration and Emigration Officers' Association (SLIEOA) also announced ceasing operations at the Silk Route Passenger Clearance Terminal at the country's International airport till further order. According to KAAS Kanugala, the SLIEOA head, the decision was taken in view of the nation's current chaotic and crisis scenario as well as to prevent the political leaders from using the Silk Route Clearance Terminal to leave the country. "The VIPs can arrange their flight facilities by paying money at the BIA through the Silk Route," he added, Daily Mirror reported.

Airport immigration officials denied ex-minister Basil Rajapaksa from fleeing abroad

Notably, the development comes after Basil Rajapaksa, the youngest brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the former Finance Minister of Sri Lanka, was denied boarding a flight to Dubai on Monday. According to reports, Basil sought to flee the country, but he was not allowed to do so by airport immigration officials after the protests by passengers. The former minister had to cancel his journey after the immigration officers' refusal. Meanwhile, a petition has also been filed in the country's Supreme Court seeking to ban a few former ministers, including former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, from fleeing the country.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Meanwhile, citizens in the country have been forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. Amid the widespread protest in the country, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resigned from his post on July 9 to make way for an all-party government to take over.

