Sri Lanka: Trading On Stock Market Halts After Market Plunges Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis

Amid the mounting economic crisis in Sri Lanka, trading at the country's stock exchange was suspended on Monday. It occurred after the blue-chip index plunged 5.92% within seconds of opening. As per the Colombo Stock Exchange, the fall of the blue-chip index triggered a circuit breaker that halted trade for almost half an hour. The media reports also claimed that The stock market hysteria was caused by the mass resignation of cabinet ministers in the country in the face of an economic crisis.

Meanwhile, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, the Governor of Sri Lanka's Central Bank, submitted his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday. His resignation comes following the resignation of cabinet ministers in the country. The 26-member Sri Lankan cabinet tendered letters of resignation, barring Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, amid mounting public outrage over the government's handling of the country's economic crisis. Sajith Premadasa, the Leader of the Opposition in Sri Lanka, has described the resignation of the cabinet as an "exercise in misleading the public." According to him, cabinet members' resignations, including Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's son Namal Rajapaksa, are nothing but a mere "melodrama."

Sri Lankan President urges political parties to find a solution to the ongoing crisis

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has encouraged all political parties in Sri Lanka to take ministerial positions and work together to find a solution to the country's crisis. As per ANI, the President stated in a letter that the current issue is the result of various economic and global concerns and that a solution must be found within the country's democratic process. "We must all work together in the national interest for the benefit of citizens and future generations," Rajapaksa added in the letter.

India delivered 40,000 MT of diesel to Sri Lanka

It should be mentioned here that the Sri Lankan government is battling to meet basic requirements for its 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. On Saturday, April 2, Sri Lanka received 40,000 MT of diesel from India to aid with the country's power issue. This was the fourth consignment of fuel provided to Colombo as part of India's US $500 million oil line of credit (LoC) with Sri Lanka.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP/Pixabay/Representative