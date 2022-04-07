Sri Lanka: UN Welcomes Lifting Of Emergency; Urges Parties To Revive Economy Together

The United Nations on Wednesday welcomed the lifting of the state of emergency in Sri Lanka. On Tuesday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a notification revoking the proclamation declaring the state of emergency. Amid the ongoing Sri Lanka economic crisis, an emergency was imposed for the "maintenance of public order".

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, said the UN welcomes the lifting of the State of Emergency by the Sri Lanka government. Speaking about the ongoing Sri Lanka economic crisis, she said she is deeply saddened by the hardships Sri Lankans are enduring.

“The UN stands by the rule of law and the right to peaceful assembly and welcomes the lifting of the State of Emergency. We encourage parties to work towards a peaceful resolution to the crisis that will allow for the country to focus on the urgent steps needed for economic recovery,” UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka Hanaa Hamdy said in a statement.

She further added that the UN stands ready to support Sri Lanka amid the economic crisis through its various agencies. "The UN stands ready to support with all its Agencies, Funds and Programmes and the good offices of the UN", she noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the United States on Tuesday also expressed concerns over Sri Lanka's economic situation and tweeted, "We are deeply concerned about the economic situation in Sri Lanka. All have the right to peacefully protest and voice their views. We urge authorities to exercise restraint and to avoid social media blackouts and arrests under the Prevention of Terrorism Act in response".

Economic crises in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been whirling under an emergency-like situation after the country started facing pressure on the economic front with mounting debt, high inflation, unavailability of basic commodities, energy shortage, etc. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka's currency has been depreciating coupled with a drastic reduction in the income from tourism due to the Coronavirus pandemic. People started protesting against the current Gotabaya Rajapaksa government, and as a result with an aim to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order", President had announced an emergency in the country. Further, demanding solutions to the current economic crisis, anti-government protests continue to take place in the island nation. Also, due to a severe shortage of medicines in Sri Lanka, an emergency health situation has been declared in the country.

However, due to the mounting international as well as domestic pressure, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday issued a notification revoking the proclamation issued declaring the State of Emergency.