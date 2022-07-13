Sri Lanka: US Embassy In Colombo Cancels Consular Services For 2 Days Amid Protests

The US Embassy in Colombo announced cancelling its consular services for two days i.e Wednesday and Thursday. Citing 'caution', the US Embassy said that all the work related to American citizen services, NIV passback and other consular services will remain suspended on 13th and 14th July. The decision of the US Embassy in Colombo comes amid the protests in Sri Lanka.

The US Embassy in Colombo tweeted, "Out of an abundance of caution, Consular is cancelling our Wednesday afternoon services (American citizen services and NIV passback) as well as all consular services on Thursday."

In the statement, the US Embassy apologised for the inconvenience caused by the decision and added that all the cancelled appointments will be rescheduled. The decision of the Embassy comes amid the anti-government protests who have been demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Out of an abundance of caution, Consular is canceling our Wednesday afternoon services (American citizen services and NIV passback) as well as all consular services on Thursday. We apologize for any inconvenience and will reschedule all canceled appointments. #ConsularWednesday pic.twitter.com/MzK2b6Sahz — U.S. Embassy Colombo (@USEmbSL) July 13, 2022

State of emergency declared

People of the island nation have been protesting against the Rajapaksa government accusing them of mismanaging the economy which led to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and caused a shortage of food, fuel and other essential services. Thousands of people demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe protested outside his office and some even entered the office by scaling the walls.

Security personnel have been using teargas to disperse the protesters who stormed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office. As the protests escalated outside his office, Sri Lankan Prime Minister declared a state of emergency and a curfew has been imposed in the western province, according to AP. The Sri Lankan Parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed his Prime Minister as acting President in his absence.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees nation

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa along with his wife left the nation on Wednesday, 13 July, according to AP. Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane to the Maldives. The Sri Lankan airforce in a statement announced that an aircraft with the permission of the Defence Ministry was given to Sri Lankan President and his wife to head to the Maldives. It further stated that all the rules related to immigration and customs were followed.

Meanwhile, the protesters on July 10, barged into the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Protesters breached the presidential residence and they were seen enjoying themselves in the swimming pool, checking almirahs and drawers as well as eating food in the kitchen.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP