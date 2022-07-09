Sri Lanka: Visuals Emerge Of Protesters Occupying President's Kitchen, Taking Dip In Pool

Angry Sri Lankan protesters barged into the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on Saturday, July 9. The visuals that have emerged show the protesters in the kitchen and bedrooms of the Sri Lankan President's official residence. The people can be seen helping themselves in the kitchen while some of them were seen resting on the bed and taking pictures.

As per the visuals, the demonstrators were seen opening drawers in the rooms of the Presidential residence. After storming the President's house, the protesters were seen eating food in the kitchen. Some of the visuals also show the protesters enjoying in the swimming pool as they continue to protest against Rajapaksa amid the worst economic crisis in the island nation. Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reportedly fled his official residence in Sri Lanka, ANI cited local reports.

Sri Lankan PM calls an emergency meeting

Thousands of people took to the streets of Colombo demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid the economic turmoil in the island nation. At least 31 people, including two police officers have been wounded in the protests and they have been undergoing treatment, ANI cited a CNN report. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called an emergency meeting of the party leaders to discuss the situation and take a decision. He has also requested the Speaker of the Parliament to summon parliamentarians.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lanka has been facing a worst economic crisis coupled with shortages of fuel and other essential services. The people have blamed the Rajapaksa government for the economic woes in the country. In the past few weeks, there have been reports of confrontation between people and security personnel as people have to wait for hours for fuel at the fuel station. The oil shortage has led to closure of schools and government offices until further notice. The UN World Food Programme has estimated that three in 10 households of Sri Lanka are unsure about their next meal.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: Republic World