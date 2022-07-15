Sri Lanka: Wickremesinghe Says He Will Limit Presidential Powers & Strengthen Parliament

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim president on July 15, said he will reform the constitution to limit presidential powers and strengthen Parliament. Wickremesinghe added in a televised statement that in the short term, he will restore law and order and take legal action against "insurgents".

Ranil Wickremesinghe took the oath as Sri Lanka's interim president on July 15 and will remain in office until the Parliament chooses a new president to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa. In response to the clashes near Parliament on the night of July 13, in which many soldiers were reportedly hurt, Wickremesinghe stated that sincere protesters would not participate in such actions.

"There is a big difference between protesters and insurgents. We will take legal action against insurgents," Wickremesinghe said.

Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as acting president of Sri Lanka before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, according to the prime minister's office. The move comes after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned following protests against his government's mismanagement of the economy, which led to the country's bankruptcy.

Parliament Speaker officially announces Rajapaksa's resignation

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the speaker of parliament, officially announced Rajapaksa's resignation on July 15, two days after the leader left the nation in the face of widespread protests against his administration for mismanaging the economy and driving the nation into bankruptcy.

The Speaker has urged the public to provide a peaceful environment for all parliamentarians to participate in the process of electing a new leader, which is expected to take seven days. The Sri Lankan Parliament will reconvene on July 16. On the night of July 14, the Speaker received Rajapaksa's resignation letter through the Sri Lanka High Commission in Singapore.

According to his media secretary, Indunil Abeywardena, he intended to make the official announcement after the verification procedure and legal formalities were completed. Rajapaksa announced his resignation on July 15, after thousands of demonstrators stormed his official residence, blaming him for the country's unparalleled economic catastrophe that has brought it to its knees. He escaped to the Maldives without resigning from his position. On July 14, he flew from the Maldives to Singapore.

Image: AP