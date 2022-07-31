Sri Lanka: Wickremesinghe Urges All Politicians To Work Collectively To Overcome Crisis

As Sri Lanka continues to face economic turbulence despite a change in its political brass, newly-appointed President Ranil Wickremesinghe urged all political parties to work together on finding permanent solutions to the issues faced by the island nation. Notably, the statement from Wickremesinghe came on Saturday in his first speech since he was elected by Parliament on July 20. During his speech, he informed the country that the unrest had already delayed a possible deal with the International Monetary Fund.

He said the discussion with the international financial institution on a rescue package had not moved since the country witnessed unprecedented anti-government protests. According to the President, a deal with IMF has been pushed back to September. Earlier it was speculated that the deal would be finalised by August end. The President reiterated that blaming former leaders such as Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, will not solve the problem and added everyone should get together to stop the country from falling further.

Sri Lanka debt crisis

Notably, the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. This led to massive anger among the people who have been facing an acute shortage of almost all basic requirements. On July 9, millions of people amassed and attacked the official residence of Rajapaksa.

In the television footage, it showed hundreds of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside, some taking a dip in the garden pool and others in a jubilant mood. Apprehending anger among the public, Rajapaksa, the former President who fled the island nation with his wife, and other family members to the Maldives and subsequently Singapore, formally tendered his resignation earlier this month. Prior to that, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took the charge of interim President and assured the countrymen to address the issue at the earliest.

Earlier, when he came to power, he blamed the earlier government for the food crisis in the country. According to him, the Mahinda Rajapaksa-led government had abruptly implemented a 100% organic agriculture model by banning chemical fertilisers. He said this resulted in the collapse of the agriculture sector. Moreover, he claimed that foreign exchange shortages caused by a fall in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic were also a major reason for the current situation.

(Image: AP)