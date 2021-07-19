Sri Lanka Witnesses Spike In COVID Cases Due To Delta Variant

Sri Lanka has been witnessing a rise in the number of COVID cases associated with the Delta variant of the virus. The cases of Delta strain have been accounting for 30% of the daily cases reported in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo. Deputy Director-General of health services Dr Hemantha Herath told reporters that the Delta variant had spread to the southern districts of Galle, Matara and northern districts of Jaffna and Kilinochchi, according to PTI.

Sri Lanka's COVID situation

Herath stated that 25 to 30% of new cases reported in Colombo were of the Delta variant of COVID. The Deputy Director-General urged the government to stop easing travel restrictions. The government has relaxed restrictions placed since early May.

The health officials revealed that about 35 cases of the Delta variant of COVID have been reported in Sri Lanka so far. Sri Lanka is currently battling the third wave of COVID and has been reporting over 1000 cases of COVID on a daily basis. According to Sri Lankan Health Department, the country reported 1420 new COVID cases on July 18, which brought the overall tally to 284932. The country reported 46 deaths on Sunday taking the fatalities to 3774 due to the coronavirus. 261848 people have been recovered from the deadly virus in Sri Lanka.

In order to protect the citizens against COVID, the health authorities are vaccinating the citizens in the country. Earlier, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana stated that the majority of the people above the age of 60 have been vaccinated in the Western province of the country, as per a report by Daily Mirror. The minister added that the authorities are ramping up the vaccination for people aged over 30 in the country.

As the health officials in Sri Lanka are presently vaccinating people above the age of 30, the government is also mulling the vaccination of children below the age of 18. Jayasumana stated that the government has not received any recommendations related to vaccinating children below the age of 18. But, some of the countries have been vaccinated school children with Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines and government is in discussions over the matter.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay

Inputs from PTI