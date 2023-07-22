Sri Lankan Court Orders Release Of 15 Indian Fishermen

Fifteen Indian fishermen hailing from Rameshwaram who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on July 9 have now been released following the orders of a local court in Sri Lanka.

Tamil Nadu fishermen have been facing the wrath of the Sri Lankan Navy for many years now while fishing in the Bay of Bengal. There have been numerous instances in the past where hundreds and hundreds of fishermen hailing from the eastern coast of the nation were arrested by the neighbouring country's Navy over reasons such as poaching and fishing in international waters that come under the Sri Lankan water borders. Individuals from places like Rameswaram, Pudukkottai, Thoothukudi etc are the ones who suffer the most.

In a similar case on July 8, over 100 fishermen set off the coast for fishing and on the early morning of July 9, 15 of them were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and their 2 trawlers were captured near the Delft island. The arrested fishermen were then taken to the Kankesanthurai harbour and they were handed over to the Fisheries department officials at Mailadi before legal proceedings. The fishermen were produced in court and were later remanded to judicial custody.

Families of fishermen urged state govt & Centre to hold talks with Sri Lanka govt

The families of these fishermen and locals from their community in Rameswaram, which includes over 1,500 fishermen who venture into the sea, requested the state and the Centre to intervene in the matter and hold talks with the Sri Lanka Government.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the struggles of the fishermen community while they venture into the sea for fishing.

As Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived in India and even met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said that the issue regarding the Indian fishermen was discussed. Following this, the local court in Mailadi ordered the release of the 15 fishermen and their 2 trawlers.

Sources say that the court warned the fishermen to stay inside the borders of India and to ensure that they are not falling into the sight of the Sri Lankan Navy otherwise strict action would be taken from the next time.

In view of this situation, the locals of Rameswaram expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and requested to help them with the border situation.