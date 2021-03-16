Sri Lankan Government Would Not Rush To Ban Burqas, Says Senior Minister

The Sri Lankan government will not “rush through” the process to ban burqas in the country and a decision regarding the same would be taken after reaching consensus, a senior lawmaker was quoted as saying by the PTI. The statement comes just a day after Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Saad Khattak slammed the decision to ban Islamic face coverings on the island asserting that such "divisive steps" would hurt the sentiments of its Muslims residents. Additionally, he also said that it could fuel apprehensions about the fundamental human rights of minorities in the island nation.

Last week, the Gotabaya Rajapaksa led administration had announced a future ban on wearing of the burqas in addition to shooting more than 1,000 Islamic schools citing 'national security'. Reasoning further, Sarath Weerasekera, the country's minister for public security told a press conference, “In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa. It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it".

However, the country’s cabinet which held its weekly meeting on March 15 refrained from taking up this matter. Later, Cabinet spokesman and senior minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that discussion on the burqa ban would be taken "in consultation and after reaching a consensus". Furthermore, he said that "the country's government will not rush through the process to ban face coverings" and that any decision on the same would be made after intelligence assessment in terms on national security considerations.

Sri Lanka allows burials

Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan government also lifted the ban on burials of people who died due to COVID-19, giving a sigh of relief to the Muslim community in the country. Nearly a year ago, the island nation, foisted stringent rules which said that the bodies of those who die by the coronavirus should only be buried, not cremated. The mandatory order had sparked both domestic and international outrage especially from the Muslim community, a minority community in Sri Lanka. The government had briefly allowed burials in December last year, but the move was retracted quickly.