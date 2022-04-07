Sri Lankan Govt Appoints Advisory Committee To Resolve Ongoing Economic Crisis

As the island nation continues to reel under a severe economic crisis, the Sri Lanka government has appointed an advisory committee to provide guidance on addressing the current debt crisis and engaging with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other lenders. The committee, which will comprise eminent economic and fiscal experts, has been formed as the country struggles to combat the unprecedented shortage of foreign reserves leading to financial concerns.

According to a statement issued by the President Media Division on Wednesday, the Presidential Advisory Group on Multilateral Engagement and Debt Sustainability will include members like Indrajit Coomaraswamy, former governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and former director of the Economic Affairs Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat followed by other members including Shanta Devarajan, Professor of the Practice of Development, Georgetown University and former chief economist of World Bank; and Sharmini Coorey, former director of the Institute of Capacity Development of the IMF Institute, and former deputy director of the Africa Department, IMF.

Further, in its statement, it has also been informed that the responsibilities under the advisory group will be to engage in discussions with relevant Sri Lanka institutes and officials, engage with the IMF, and further provide guidance on recovering from the present debt crisis and leading towards a sustainable and inclusive recovery.

Sri Lanka Finance Minister resigns just a day after being appointment

Notably, this came when the country's Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned just a day after he was appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid the country's serious economic crisis. Notably, a new Finance Minister is yet to be appointed.

In the meantime, a government parliamentary group recently met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday to discuss the urgent steps to improve the situation in Sri Lanka so that people would no longer need to stand in queues for essential commodities. Speaking at the meeting, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister asserted that his government has not yet lost its majority.

On the other hand, as the people continue to protest against the Sri Lankan government, further demanding President Rajapaksa to resign, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the President has revoked the proclamation which imposed a state of emergency in the country.

Image: AP