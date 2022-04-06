Sri Lankan Govt Avers President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Won't Resign 'under Any Circumstances'

The Sri Lankan Government, on Wednesday, said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign under any circumstances and will face the current issues, reported the Colombo Page. The statement comes as the island country defended the embattled leader's decision to enforce a state of emergency, which he later revoked after huge public protests over the country's worst economic crisis.

While speaking in Parliament, Chief Government Whip Minister Johnston Fernando stated that the government will face the ongoing problem and that there was no reason for the President to resign as he was elected to office. Further claiming that the Opposition party Janatha Vimukthi Peramunawas (JVP) was behind the violence, Fernando added that this "thug politics" should not be allowed and called on the civilians to end the violence.

Johnston Fernando said that the government will continue to work to address the economic issues faced by its civilians at present. The Sri Lankan government further defended the President's decision to enforce a state of emergency, that gave him sweeping authority to act in the interests of public security and preserving public order, which included suspending any laws, authorising detentions and seizing property.

With an aim to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order", Gotabaya Rajapaksa had announced an emergency in the country. Further, demanding solutions to the current economic crisis, anti-government protests continue to take place in the island nation. Also, due to a severe shortage of medicines in Sri Lanka, an emergency health situation has been declared in the country.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis

A large population of the country is severely affected due to the scarcity of food and fuel. Since the emergence of the COVID pandemic, the economy has tumbled. The issue of a foreign exchange shortage has affected the country's capacity to import fuel, and food, resulting in power cuts in the region as well. Sri Lanka has sought assistance from friendly countries considering the shortage of essential goods.

Sri Lanka, which is an island country with a population of 22 million, has finally fallen to China's debt-trap diplomacy. China turns a blind eye after ensnaring Sri Lanka into a debt trap as the Island nation faces its worst economic crisis in decades and struggles to pay loans.